Muskan Rastogi, the primary accused in the Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut murder case, is reportedly pregnant while in custody. Rastogi has been jailed for allegedly murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput.

According to an India Today report, Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kataria confirmed Rastogi’s test result, which came positive on Monday (Apr 7). Her pregnancy was confirmed after the prison authorities sent a formal request to the CMO’s office, following which a team from the district hospital reached the jail.

Muskan Rastogi, 27 and her lover Sahil Shukla, 25, are accused of killing 29-year-old Saurabh Rajput. They allegedly chopped up his body into pieces and hid it inside a cement-sealed drum.

Chilling murder case

The crime, which sent shockwaves across the country, came to light last month when Rajput’s body was discovered chopped into pieces inside the drum, which was sealed with cement.

Rastogi and Rajput, who had a love marriage in 2016, had been living in a rented house with their five-year-old daughter for the last three years. Rajput worked at a bakery in London, during which Rastogi and Shukla started having an affair.

Rajput had recently returned to Meerut when his wife and her lover brutally stabbed him to death and hid his body. Reportedly, Rastogi told their neighbours and acquaintances that Rajput had gone to a hill station. She even travelled to Manali with Shukla after killing him and posted pictures from Rajput’s phone on his social media accounts to mislead family and friends.

Rajput’s murder, which took place on March 4, came to light later when his family filed a police complaint after they were unable to contact him for several days.

Following questioning, Rastogi and Shukla confessed to the murder. Investigation also revealed that she had been planning to murder her husband since November 2023. The two are currently in judicial custody at Chaudhary Charan Singh Jail in Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies)