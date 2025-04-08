Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a late batting collapse to lose their high-scoring Indian Premier League contest against Lucknow Super Giants by a mere four runs here on Tuesday.

Chasing 239, KKR slipped from 149 for two in 12 overs to 234/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 61 off 35 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Venkatesh Iyer contributed 45 and Rinku Singh smacked a late 15-ball 38 but their efforts were not enough.

Earlier in the innings, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) showcased their dominance in IPL 2025 with a blistering display of power-hitting, racking up a mammoth 238/3 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday — their second-highest total in IPL history.

LSG post third-highest ever score at Eden Gardens

This imposing total is also the third-highest ever at the iconic Kolkata venue, trailing only Punjab Kings’ 262/2 against KKR last season and KKR's own 261 in that same match.

After being asked to bat, LSG’s opening pair, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, wasted no time in taking control. They capitalised on a flat pitch and undisciplined bowling to put up a 99-run stand in just over 10 overs. Marsh, in particular, was relentless — hammering an explosive 81 off 48 balls, finding boundaries at will on both sides of the wicket.

KKR got a brief respite when Harshit Rana dismissed Markram with a clever off-cutter, but what followed was even more devastating.

Nicholas Pooran, in red-hot form this season, came in and tore into the KKR bowling attack. He targeted the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy with ruthless intent, reaching his half-century in just 21 balls. Pooran remained unbeaten on a thunderous 87 off just 36 balls, smashing eight sixes and ensuring LSG finished strong.

