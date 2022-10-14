Top 10 world news: UK Politics live updates, Russia alleges Ukrainian shelling, and more

British Prime Minister Liz Truss insists that she would push ahead with her contentious programme to boost sluggish economic growth, despite market turbulence and sacking her finance minister. In other news, Russia has opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region. Moscow has reported that the strikes killed and wounded several people. The state investigative committee did not say how many people had died in Thursday's incident.



UK Politics LIVE updates | Liz Truss' new U-turn: Vows to raise corporate tax

Several killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border regions, alleges Moscow

Palestinian doctor shot dead after being caught in Jennin clash between IDF and gunmen

On Friday (October 14), a Red Crescent ambulance was caught in violent combat between IDF soldiers and Palestinian gunmen, which claimed the lives of a doctor and two medics.

Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer

Kwasi Kwarteng is no longer the United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer. As Liz Truss, the Prime Minister struggles to preserve her beleaguered premiership, the minister has as per reports been sacked.

'I’m gonna punch him out': Pelosi heard saying in Capitol footage while referring to Trump

The probe panel investigating the January 6 Capitol violence unveiled new video footage Thursday that shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders reacting angrily to the situation. Pelosi can be seen sheltering in a safe location as rioters storm the Capitol building. The entire thing was filmed by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra, a documentary filmmaker.

‘Dictatorial traitor': Banners calling for Xi Jinping's ouster appear ahead of CCP meeting

President Xi Jinping was left enraged when protest banners calling for his ouster appeared in Beijing just days before he is scheduled to be re-elected at the 20th session of the country's ruling Communist Party of China.

Australia: Indian student stabbed repeatedly in Sydney; one arrested

An Indian student in Australia is said to be critical after being stabbed 11 times last week in a brutal knife attack that his family alleges was a hate crime. Shubham Garg, 28, pursuing a PhD from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, was attacked on October 6. His parents, who live in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, have been trying to get a visa to travel to Australia.

India: Varanasi court rejects carbon dating plea for 'shivling' found at Gyanvapi mosque

A court in India's Varanasi has rejected the plea for carbon dating of the 'shivling' idol that, as per claims, was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Former COO of Balaji Telefilms missing in Kenya; family seeks help from government

Zulfiqar Khan's loved ones had just about started enjoying the Masai Mara through his Instagram photos when their joy was abruptly cut short. Since July of this year, the Mumbai-born, veteran of the entertainment world has been reported missing in Nairobi, Kenya.

T20 WC: BCCI names Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, Siraj-Shardul added in reserves

After a long wait, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named Mohammed Shami as the replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. Ever since it became official that Bumrah won't be part of the T20 WC, speculations were rife regarding who will replace him.