UK Politics LIVE updates | Kwasi Kwarteng sacked, will PM Liz Truss be next?

Oct 14, 2022, 06:22 PM (IST)
Reports claim that senior Tory ministers are preparing to call on Liz Truss to resign as prime minister within days, with many in the Conservative party saying she is as much to blame for the turmoil as Kwasi Kwarteng.
Oct 14, 2022, 06:19 PM (IST)
Taking to AFP, Tony Travers, of the London School of Economics, said that Kwarteng had been made "the fall guy for the government's mistakes" adding that the sacking had not taken the pressure off Truss or calmed the Tories.
"It's very hard to see them coming back from this" by the next election, he added.
Oct 14, 2022, 06:15 PM (IST)
Kwasi will now go down in history as the UK chancellor with the second-shortest tenure.
Iain Macleod, who passed away from a heart attack 30 days after taking the position in 1970 is the chancellor with the shortest tenure.
Oct 14, 2022, 06:10 PM (IST)
As per a Times report, Jeremy Hunt is set to be appointed as the new chancellor.
Taking to Twitter Steven Swinford, Political Editor at the Times has disclosed that "Multiple sources are now telling me that Jeremy Hunt will be the new chancellor, although I’ve not had official confirmation yet."
A formal announcement is yet to be made.
Multiple sources are now telling me that Jeremy Hunt will be the new chancellor, although I’ve not had official confirmation yet— Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 14, 2022
It’s being complicated by the fact he’s out of the country
Hunt was one of Sunak’s most prominent backers
Oct 14, 2022, 05:52 PM (IST)
Oct 14, 2022, 05:50 PM (IST)
Investors jumped on news that Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng had been fired for his debt-fueled budget. The news has caused caused market upheaval, and the pound fell sharply against the dollar on Friday.
Following UK media reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss had fired the chancellor of the exchequer, the value of the pound fell 1.1 percent to $1.1199.
Oct 14, 2022, 05:40 PM (IST)
Kwasi Kwarteng is no longer the United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer. As Liz Truss, the prime minister struggles to preserve her beleaguered premiership, the minister has as per reports been sacked.