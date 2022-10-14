Live Now

UK Politics LIVE updates | Kwasi Kwarteng sacked, will PM Liz Truss be next?

WION Web Team London, United Kingdoms Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:22 PM(IST)

Catch all the LIVE updates of the UK's political turbulence on WION.

Oct 14, 2022, 06:22 PM (IST)

Is Liz Truss next?

Reports claim that senior Tory ministers are preparing to call on Liz Truss to resign as prime minister within days, with many in the Conservative party saying she is as much to blame for the turmoil as Kwasi Kwarteng.

Oct 14, 2022, 06:19 PM (IST)

Kwarteng a scapegoat?

Taking to AFP, Tony Travers, of the London School of Economics, said that Kwarteng had been made "the fall guy for the government's mistakes" adding that the sacking had not taken the pressure off Truss or calmed the Tories.

"It's very hard to see them coming back from this" by the next election, he added. 

Oct 14, 2022, 06:15 PM (IST)

Kwasi Kwarteng: The chancellor with the second-shortest tenure

Kwasi will now go down in history as the UK chancellor with the second-shortest tenure. 

Iain Macleod, who passed away from a heart attack 30 days after taking the position in 1970 is the chancellor with the shortest tenure.

Oct 14, 2022, 06:10 PM (IST)

Is Jeremy Hunt going to replace Kwarteng?

As per a Times report, Jeremy Hunt is set to be appointed as the new chancellor. 

Taking to Twitter Steven Swinford, Political Editor at the Times has disclosed that "Multiple sources are now telling me that Jeremy Hunt will be the new chancellor, although I’ve not had official confirmation yet."

A formal announcement is yet to be made.

Oct 14, 2022, 05:52 PM (IST)

Kwasi Kwarteng says he was "asked to stand aside"
Oct 14, 2022, 05:50 PM (IST)

Pound slumps against US Dollar

Investors jumped on news that Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng had been fired for his debt-fueled budget. The news has caused caused market upheaval, and the pound fell sharply against the dollar on Friday.

Following UK media reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss had fired the chancellor of the exchequer, the value of the pound fell 1.1 percent to $1.1199.

Oct 14, 2022, 05:40 PM (IST)

Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer

Kwasi Kwarteng is no longer the United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer. As Liz Truss, the prime minister struggles to preserve her beleaguered premiership, the minister has as per reports been sacked.

