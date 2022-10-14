India: Varanasi court rejects carbon dating plea for 'shivling' found at Gyanvapi mosque

A court in India's Varanasi has rejected the plea for carbon dating of the 'shivling' idol that, as per claims, was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

PTI reports that the presiding District Judge A K Vishvesha after the competition of hearing of both sides; the mosque committee and a Hindu petitioner, turned down the plea.

The plea cited the Indian Supreme Court's directive to keep the 'shivling' safe, so that no tampering could be done and sought scientific investigation and carbon dating of the idol.

The 'Shivling' was discovered during court-ordered videography during, a search of the mosque grounds near the 'wazookhana,' a tiny pond used by Muslim worshipers to perform a ceremonial bath before performing the namaz.

The mosque committee opposed carbon dating while four of the five Hindu parties supported it. The mosque committee argued that the Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object secure and that it would not be appropriate to have it inspected in this circumstance.

Talking to reporters, the Hindu side's lawyer, Madan Mohan Yadav, disclosed that they will now approach the High Court.

"The judge has rejected our demand of seeking carbon dating. We are waiting for the order copy. The option of going to the High Court is available to us and we will place our point before the High Court also," he said.

