Gyanvapi row: Indian court defers hearing on 'carbon-dating of shivling,' next hearing on October 11

On Friday (October 7), the Varanasi court deferred the hearing seeking a plea for carbon dating a structure deemed to be a shivling, a significant object of worship in the Hindu religion.

The next hearing is expected to be held on October 11.

The scientific probe has been opposed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in the case, saying this method might harm the structure.

Singh's representative, Jitendra Singh Bisen, said that this can be viewed as an "act of sacrilege." He further added that it was like casting doubt on Shivling's existence.

The Muslim side has also opposed this decision claiming that the object was part of a "fountain."

On September 12, the Varanasi court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the case.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court served its decision in the Gyanvapu Mosque-Shringar Gauri case on September 29.