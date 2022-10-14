Australia: Indian student stabbed repeatedly in Sydney; one arrested

An Indian student in Australia is said to be critical after being stabbed 11 times last week in a brutal knife attack that his family alleges was a hate crime. Shubham Garg, 28, pursuing a PhD from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, was attacked on 6 October. His parents, who live in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, have been trying to get a visa to travel to Australia.

After graduating from IIT-Madras, Shubham moved to Australia.

On October 6, at around 10.30 p.m., a man stopped him as he was returning from an ATM with cash and demanded his money while threatening him with a knife. He was repeatedly stabbed by the assailant after he refused, and then he fled.

According to sources, Shubham sustained several injuries to his face, chest, and abdomen. He was able to get to a nearby house in that condition, where he was brought to the hospital. A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The attacker wasn't known to Shubham, according to reports.

Shubham needed several surgeries, his sister Kavya Garg tweeted appealing to the government to help the family with emergency visas.

My brother Shubham Garg, 28,from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition.We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him.@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @DrSJaishankar — Kavya Garg (@KGARG1205) October 12, 2022 ×

As per reports, the family went to a BJP MP, Rajkumar Chahar, who reportedly assured them that the Indian mission in Sydney was taking the case "very seriously".

(With inputs from agencies)

