Australia in danger

While the worst of the rain had passed by late Friday morning, the state emergency service warned the floods would get worse as water flowed downstream into swollen river catchments.

"There are not many parts of Victoria that aren't experiencing major flooding over the coming days," emergency services spokesman Tim Wiebusch told reporters.

Although flood waters in parts of Melbourne had started receding Friday afternoon, the worst was to come for other parts of the state.

About 4,000 homes in Shepparton, about two hours north of Melbourne, could be flooded by early next week, Wiebusch said.

Emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp said the Australian army was being deployed to help residents sandbag their houses.

"This is a major emergency for the state of Victoria," he said.

(Photograph:AFP)