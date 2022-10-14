Several died in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border regions Thursday, Moscow alleges

Russia has opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region. Moscow has reported that the strikes killed and wounded several people. The state Investigative Committee did not say how many people had died in Thursday's incident. Reportedly, shells fired from Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region.

Russian officials also accused Ukraine on Thursday of strikes on border regions that hit a school, an apartment block and an electricity substation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that Russia had launched a missile towards the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv but "something went wrong and it hit (a) residential building".

Remains of a missile fell near the railway station in the Belgorod region following which train operations had been suspended early on Friday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region said. Separately, Gladkov also informed that a border post in Shebekino adjoining Kharkiv, and an ammunition depot near Belgorod city had been destroyed in Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine has been accused by Russia's border regions of attacking power lines and fuel and ammunition stores ever since the military intervention started on February 24. However, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of war crimes and targeting civilians. Moscow has rejected claims that it has attacked civilians. Russian President Putin has annexed four regions of Ukraine following a referendum that Kyiv and the West have termed "sham".

(With inputs from agencies)