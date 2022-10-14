Palestinian doctor shot dead after being caught in Jennin clash between IDF and gunmen

On Friday (October 14), a Red Crescent ambulance was caught in violent combat between IDF soldiers and Palestinian gunmen, which claimed the lives of a doctor and two medics.

Later, a defence official told the Israeli media that the doctor was shot dead by the Palestinian fire. However, a Fatah official, he claimed that the doctor died fighting alongside the resistance fighters. The officials further claimed that the Israeli troops went to the area to arrest a wanted Palestinian, who was alleged to be behind recent shooting attacks.

The doctor was identified as Dr. Abdullah Abu by the Palestinian media, The Jerusalem Post reported.

🚨 Video shows Palestinian Arab terrorists open fire at Israeli Defense Forces while using a civilian ambulance to take cover. The IDF eliminated at least one terrorist in the clashes; with others injured and killed in the terrorists’ cross fire. #IsraelFightsBack pic.twitter.com/8PdCIzIAsG — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) October 14, 2022 ×

Uncertainty persists regarding the timeframe of the incident. Videos posted on Twitter showed the scene of the gunfire between both and how the ambulance was stuck.

Several clips of IDF soldiers were also circulating where they could be seen down an alley firing guns.

It was revealed that six others were injured. The second casualty was recognised as a Hamas operative.

The video depicted numerous encounters between the combatants who appeared to be firing at one another down an alley.

In the West Bank, attacks against Israeli security forces have increased recently, and Jennin has been a focal point of this violence.

Many claimmed that in the last few months, several Palestinian gunmen have attacked military posts.

Furthermore, the Israeli troops have detained several Palestinians on charges of violence and attacking the military.

(With inputs from agencies)