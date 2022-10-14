Chilling footage shows lawmakers in the midst of crisis as rioters charge US Capitol

The probe panel investigating the January 6 Capitol violence unveiled new footage Thursday that shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders reacting angrily to the situation. Pelosi can be seen sheltering in a safe location as rioters storm the Capitol building. The entire thing was filmed by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra, a documentary filmmaker.

“There has to be some way,” she can be seen telling colleagues. "We can maintain the sense that people have that there is some security or some confidence that government can function and that you can elect the president of the United States.”

Then the lawmakers on the House floor can be seen putting on tear gas masks in preparation for a breach. “Do you believe this?” Pelosi said in disbelief to another Democratic leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

At one point, she can even be heard saying “I’m gonna punch him out," referring to Donald Trump. Outside her office, a rioter can be seen pointing her finger and shouting, “We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out." The speaker was then taken to a room with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said, “I’m gonna call up the effin’ secretary of DoD.”

The video shows the situation inside the building in real-time and how ill--prepared certain agencies were when it came to tackling the problem at hand. They can be heard using angry words for Trump whose conduct put them in the terrbile situation.

In the video, Pelosi and Schumer negotiate with governors and defense officials to try to get the National Guard to the Capitol since the police was caught in a helpless situation and was receiving violent blows from the rioters. While it took hours for the National Guard to reach the Capitol, Trump did nothing to stop the attackers.

“As the president watched the bloody attack unfold on Fox News from his dining room, members of Congress and other government officials stepped into the gigantic leadership void created by the president’s chilling and steady passivity that day,” said Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a committee member.

Schumer called acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and told him to send in the Maryland National Guard. “They’re breaking the law in many different ways,” Pelosi tells Schumer, “And quite frankly, much of it at the instigation of the president of the United States.”