US Capitol attack: Probe panel subpoenas Trump, wants him to face questions in person

The US Congress committee probing US Capitol Hill violence has voted to subpoena former US president Donald Trump. A subpoena forces a person to remain present before competent authority to answer questions.

"This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the events of January 6," said Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the investigating House Committee.

"So it is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony."

The deadly US Capitol riots erupted on January 6, 2021 when Trump supporters attacked US Congress at a time when lawmakers were certifying current US President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Before the riots, Trump had addressed his supporters in a rally and had said that he will "march with" them. Eventually Trump did not take part.

However, the unprecedented attack on US Capitol building led to evacuation of lawmakers. The security personnel were unable to control the crowds and in some instances, even had to draw our guns to deter the rampaging mob.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow)