New York AG asks judge to bar Donald Trump from moving assets to new company

The New York Attorney General’s Office has requested a judge to stop former United States President Donald Trump from transferring his businesses to a new company formed by his lawyers in Delaware. The company called “Trump Organization II LLC” was formed just before the lawsuit was filed by the AG’s office which accused him, as well as his children, of committing fraud.

Also read | US jury recommends life imprisonment to Parkland high school shooter

The legality of the holding company cannot be questioned in the court as it was formed just days before the lawsuit and as a result, it was not included as a defendant. In case of a win for the AG’s office, a number of assets will be not included in the judgement as they were not listed at all.

According to the legal request, Attorney General Letitia James has asked the judge to include the new company in Delaware in the fraud charges and also block Trump’s lawyers from transferring any more assets to the holding company without the written approval of the judge.

Also read | Pak PM Sharif says 'want talks with India', but remains silent on terrorism

“Beyond just the continuation of its prior fraud, the Trump Organization now appears to be taking steps to restructure its business to avoid existing responsibilities under New York law.”

The AG and her office also said in the filing that the existence of the holding company means that the valuation mentioned in the lawsuit is not correct. They have urged the judge to ask Trump and his lawyers to divulge the details of the new company so that the figures can be completely verified.