US jury recommends life imprisonment to Parkland high school shooter

A US jury has recommended life imprisonment to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who massacred 14 students and three staff members at his former high school in 2018.

On October 17, Cruz, who is now 24, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

His trial, which began in April, was focused on whether he should receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cruze’s lawyers argued that his life should be spared, citing his mental and developmental conditions.

But the prosecution continued to press for capital punishment describing Cruz's premeditated crime as heinous and cruel.

On Thursday, the 12-person jury in Floriday reached a decision recommending prison for life for Cruz after hearing weeks of gut-wrenching testimonies.

Under Florida law, the decision to recommend a death should be unanimous or else Cruz will receive a sentence of life in prison.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who is presiding the case, will formally issue the life sentences on November 1.

The Parkland shooting was one of the most gruesome gun attacks in US history. Following the incident, there were renewed calls for tighter gun control across the country.

