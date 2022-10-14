Former COO of Balaji Telefilms missing in Kenya; family seeks help from government

Zulfiqar Khan's loved ones had just about started enjoying the Masai Mara through his Instagram photos when their joy was abruptly cut short. Since July of this year, the Mumbai-born, veteran of the entertainment world has been reported missing in Nairobi, Kenya.

His family has pleaded with the Indian government to step in and guarantee the safe return of a former Indian journalist who vanished in Kenya months ago. Zulfikar Ahmad Khan served as the Chief Operating Officer of Balaji Telefilms in many other countries, according to a press release made by his family and friends. He hasn't been in touch since the third week of July, when he was in Kenya.

Also read | Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight from Moscow turns out to be hoax

"It's been almost 80 days now and yet no one has any idea about his whereabouts. Local police in Kenya are clueless. They have been asked by the High Court of the land to produce Zulfi but they have no idea where he is," stated the press release.

The company where Mr. Khan started his career, Star India, later promoted him to Senior Vice-President of Advertising Sales. He oversaw Star India channels like Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Sports, National Geographic, and Channel V.

Separately, reports on Mr. Khan in the Kenyan media have hinted that he was a "cyber security expert."

Khan, a former student of St. John's School in Nainital and Hansraj College in New Delhi, is an ardent sportsman, foodie, traveller, climber, and explorer.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: