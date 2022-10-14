Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight from Moscow turns out to be hoax

The Delhi Police received a call about a bomb in a flight coming from Moscow to Delhi last night which turned out to be a hoax, ANI reported. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3:20 am after which all passengers and crew members were deboarded and the flight was checked.

"A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway, "Delhi Police said in a statement.

The threat call was about FLIGHT No SU 232 which was coming from Moscow with 386 passengers and 16 crew onboard. The call was received at around 11:15 pm on Thursday. Bomb disposal squads and rescue teams reached the airport at around 2:30 am. The place was checked but nothing untoward was found.



(With inputs from agencies)