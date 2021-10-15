Top 10 world news: UK MP dies after getting stabbed, blast in Afghanistan, and more

A blast has taken place in a Shiite mosque in southern Afghan city of Kandahar. It has taken place on the day of weekly Friday prayers. Also, a Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Afghanistan: At least 32 dead in Kandahar mosque blast, Taliban allege suicide bombing

A blast has taken place in a Shiite mosque in southern Afghan city of Kandahar. It has taken place on the day of weekly Friday prayers.

US to allow fully vaccinated travellers from November 8: White House

After months of Covid-related regulations, the Biden administration has decided to allow travellers back into the country.

Satellite images show China has upgraded military bases facing Taiwan

Satellite pictures have surfaced showing China upgrading military air sites near Taiwan, in the latest indication of possible invasion plans.

UK: Conservative MP dies after getting stabbed multiple times; Suspect arrested

A Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Heavy floods in Greece batter islands and mainland leaving one dead

One man was killed as torrential rains flooded rivers, roads, homes and businesses across Greece. The 69-year old shepherd was killed when his car was carried away by flood waters on the island of Evia.

Evergrande risks 'controllable', says China's central bank

China's central bank on Friday broke its silence over Evergrande's debt troubles as it said that the risk of spillover from the property giant to the financial sector was "controllable," state media reported.

Facebook must prioritise children’s wellbeing, Zuckerberg has been warned

A global alliance of child protection campaigners and experts have warned Facebook founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg that Facebook must take steps to restore faith in its platforms.

US: COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September, shows data

New data shows that September was the worst month in the US for new cases and deaths.

COP26: Queen finds world leaders 'irritating' because they only 'talk' and don't 'act'

After Greta Thunberg, it is now Queen Elizabeth II of England who is tired of world leaders only talking about climate change and not acting on it. The Queen says she finds it "irritating".

UK: One third of farmers could be depressed, reveals survey



A new survey has revealed that over a third of people in UK farming could be suffering from depression. There have been reports of high levels of anxiety, particularly in women.