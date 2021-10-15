UK: Conservative MP dies after getting stabbed multiple times; Suspect arrested

A Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

As per local media reports, a man walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed the MP multiple times. The Essex Police has arrested a suspect.

A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in #LeighonSea.



We were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm.



Sadly, a man later died.



A man was arrested at the scene.



We are not looking for anyone else.



Read more: https://t.co/CR8vYv8yuR pic.twitter.com/llSd1Tr0H7 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 15, 2021 ×

"We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm," the police department reported through their official Twitter handle. "A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else."

The man arrested is reported to be a 25-year-old. The weapon of murder, a knife, was also recovered from the scene of the crime.

It has been reported that the 69-year-old politician was undergoing treatment for his injuries from the stabbing, but he was later declared dead.

Sir David Amess represented Southend West in Essex. He was present at the Belfairs Methodist Church to conduct his regular weekly meeting with constituents. He had also announced his trip on Twitter.

My next constituency surgery will be taking place on Friday 15th October at Belfairs Methodist Church, 251 Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, SS9 4NG.



To book an appointment please email amessd@parliament.uk or call 020 7219 3452 pic.twitter.com/aHhxWPrXXi — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) October 12, 2021 ×

"All we know is that David has been stabbed several times," Conservative councillor and former Southend mayor John Lamb, who was at the scene, told local newspaper the Southend Echo. "He is still at the church and they won't let us go in to see him. It does look very serious."

David Cameron offered his prayers to the injured minister. "Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family."

Meanwhile, as the news of the stabbing reached Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister cancelled all media interviews planned for the day. It is unclear whether the Cabinet meeting will take place or not.

UK's ministers and ex-colleagues of Sir David Amess took to Twitter to pay their respects to the Conservative MP.

Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.



My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him.



