US to allow fully vaccinated travellers from November 8: White House

WION Web Team
Washington, United States Published: Oct 15, 2021, 07:08 PM(IST)

Story highlights

This announcement has come a little after the Biden administration announced that all fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico will be allowed to enter the US from November

After months of Covid-related regulations, the Biden administration has decided to allow travellers back into the country.

White House announced on Friday that it will now allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter the US border, by land and air.

The entry will be allowed from November 08. "This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz.

This announcement has come a little after the Biden administration announced that all fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico will be allowed to enter the US from November.

The US has been one of the few countries who have had entry restrictions in place since the pandemic began. Now, after nearly 18 months of border closure, the country is set to welcome foreign travellers back into the country.

While the entry restriction has been lifted, incoming travellers will still be asked to undergo contact tracing and testing to enter the US borders.

