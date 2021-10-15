COP26: Queen finds world leaders 'irritating' because they only 'talk' and don't 'act'

After Greta Thunberg, it is now Queen Elizabeth II of England who is tired of world leaders only talking about climate change and not acting on it. The Queen says she finds it "irritating".

A little before world leaders are set to gather in Glasgow for COP26, the Queen has said she is sick of leaders who only "talk" but "don't do" enough about climate change.

"Extraordinary isn't it. I've been hearing all about COP... still don't know who is coming. No idea," she, reportedly, told Elin Jones, the parliament’s presiding officer. "We only know about people who are not coming ... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do."

The Queen made these comments during a private conversation with the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, the parliament's presiding officer.

Responding to these apparent comments made by the queen the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told local media house that comments made in private conversations, should stay private. "I don’t think her comments were for broadcast."

However, he also added that like the Queen "we all share the desire to see progress made and we know there will be hundreds of leaders coming to Glasgow for COP."

The Buckingham Palace has, however, declined to comment on the controversy surrounding the Queen’s wordings of the private conversation.

Her reported comments have come a little after her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, have also been calling for stronger actions against climate change.

Meanwhile, world leaders are gearing up to meet for COP26 in Glasgow on October 31, 2021.

China’s President Xi Jinping will not be attending this year’s climate summit in person, the office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced. Russian leader Vladimir Putin is yet to confirm his presence. However, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed his presence as his government is facing increased pressure over lacking actions against climate change.