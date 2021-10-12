Prince Charles says his Aston Martin car runs on cheese waste and wine; Twitter laughs

Britain's Prince Charles has revealed his old Aston Martin sports car runs partly on cheese waste and surplus white wine.

The car was gifted to him on his 21st birthday. Charles, 72, while speaking to BBC radio said he had asked the Aston Martin engineers to make the car environmentally friendly, although, it wasn't easy early on but the company relented and gave the prince his wish.

Aston Martin is popularly known as the "James Bond car" with superstar 007 actors through the decades always preferring to ride the glitzy car.

Charles who is an avid environmentalist urged world leaders to address climate change. Charles said he was accused of being "anti-science" and "ridiculed" for a long time but he always believed in speaking about climate change.

However, people on Twitter couldn't control their laughter.

Charles also spoke about how he intends to reduce his own carbon footprint. He reportedly has a garden in his Balmoral estate and as far as his diet is concerned the prince informed that he doesn't eat meat and fish two days a week and stays away from dairy products once a week.

World leaders are set to address the climate change crisis during the COP26 UN climate change summit this month which begins on October 31. Charles said he understood the frustration of climate campaigners who have been protesting for a long time.

Charles will be attending the COP26 at Glasgow along with other royal family members including his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

