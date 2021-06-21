Prince Charles is reportedly not keen to give Harry and Meghan's son Archie 'prince' title

Prince Charles is making his discontentment towards son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle obvious. The first in line to the British throne has reportedly made it clear that Harry and Meghan's children will not receive royal titles when he becomes the British king.



Tension has been brewing between Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family ever since the couple appeared in a sit-down chat interview with Oprah Winfrey. Charles now wants to limit the number of critical royals partly because "it`s an expensive proposition and the public wants a more streamlined monarchy", media reports said.



Archie, the son of Harry and Meghan, is seventh in line to the throne.



Royal family members with titles such as `prince` or `princess` are entitled to financial support and security, all paid for by commoners.



Harry and Meghan have earlier revealed that Buckingham Palace has already refused to pay for their son`s security.



The 'Firm' as Meghan called the royals in the controversial interview, are reportedly angry at Harry and Meghan for torching them and accusing them of racism.



Interestingly, monarchy rules state that the grandchildren of the sovereign are to inherit titles automatically, meaning that the Sussexes` kids, Archie and Lilibet, would have been granted titles upon Charles` ascension to the throne.

But latest reports state that Charles has planned to change the legal documents to make sure the Sussex children aren`t granted the titles.