Afghanistan: At least 32 dead as blast rocks Shiite mosque in Kandahar

A blast has taken place in a Shiite mosque in southern Afghan city of Kandahar. It has taken place on the day of weekly Friday prayers.

As per emerging reports at least 32 people were killed and 53 have been wounded. Number of casualties is feared to rise.

"Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," a medic in the southern city's central hospital has been quoted as saying.

Cause of the blast was not immediately identified. No group has taken responsibility for it so far.

Eywitnesses have been quoted saying that three explosions were heard, one at the main door of the mosque, another at a southern area, and a third where worshippers wash themselves.



Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti tweeted: "We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in a mosque of the Shiite brotherhood in the first district of Kandahar city in which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded.

"Special forces of the Islamic Emirate have arrived in the area to determine the nature of the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice."

په خواشینی سره مو خبر ترلاسه کړ چې د کندهار ښار په اوله حوزه کې د اهل تشیع وروڼو په یوه مسجد کې چاودنه شوې چې زموږ یو شمیر هيوادوال پکې شهیدان او ټپیان شوي.

د اسلامي امارت ځانګړي ځواکونه سيمې ته رسيدلي ترڅو د پيښې نوعیت معلوم کړي او مجرمين د قانون منګولو ته وسپارل شي. — Qari Saeed Khosty (@SaeedKhosty) October 15, 2021 ×

The mosque was full of people at the time of the explosions, and at least 15 ambulances went to the scene.

The blast is latest in series of blasts that have taken place in mosques across Afghanistan.

Just six days ago, a suicide attack in a mosque in Kunduz claimed about 60 lives and injured more than 100 people. Responsibility of the blast was taken by Islamic State.

Before Kunduz, the blast at Eidgah mosque in Kabul had claimed 15 civillian lives. The explosion was followed by gunfire, said witnesses at the spot.

(This is a developing story)