US President Donald Trump expressed his anger over recent remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is willing to allow Hamas leaders to leave the Gaza Strip, only if the group agrees to disarm.

Meanwhile, Trump warned Iran of bombing if it fails to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States.

‘Putin knows I’m angry’: Trump ‘very angry’ over anti-Zelensky remarks, warns of secondary oil tariffs on Russia

President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 30) voiced his anger over recent comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who questioned the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and suggested a transitional government in Ukraine.

'Lay down arms and leave': Netanyahu offers Hamas leaders way out of Gaza, but with one condition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is willing to allow Hamas leaders to leave the Gaza Strip, but only if the group agrees to disarm. The announcement came as Israel continued its military operations in Gaza.

'There will be bombing like never before': Trump threatens Iran with strikes, tariffs over nuclear deal refusal

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of severe consequences if it fails to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States, saying on Sunday (March 30) that there would be bombing “the likes of which they have never seen before”.

Strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Tonga

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga in the early morning hours of Monday (Mar 31) local time, according to the US Geological Survey. Following the tremors, a tsunami warning was issued in the region, which was later lifted for the Pacific island nation.

Luigi Mangione law? Proposed health bill lets patients sue insurers, draws fire over ‘murderer-inspired’ name

A newly proposed California ballot measure is making headlines not just for its content but for its provocative name. The "Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act," submitted by retired litigator Paul Eisner, aims to stop health insurance companies from refusing or delaying medical treatment recommended by doctors.

Tree falls on vehicles following landslide near Manikaran Gurudwara in Himachal, kills 6

Six people lost their lives and five were wounded after a huge hollow tree got uprooted and fell on vehicles following a landslide near Gurudwara Manikarn Sahib in Himachal's Kullu district on Sunday (Mar 30).

Myanmar’s military dropped bombs 3 hours after quake devastation; UN slams junta

Major disasters that cause unfathomable devastation, usually cause a shake-up and restore peace to areas torn by conflict, but not in Myanmar where the military junta continued airstrikes on rebel-held areas even after more than 1,600 people were killed in the devastating earthquake, and that too within hours of the tragedy. The UN has described the attacks as “completely outrageous and unacceptable”.

Clock's ticking! Trump’s tariffs to take effect in 48 hours and India could lose $7.3 billion in exports

As President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are set to take effect in just two days, India and the United States have agreed to wrap up part of a trade agreement by the end of the year.

'Regret the pain caused' says Mohanlal in apology for uproar over L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan controversy: South Indian superstar Mohanlal has apologised for hurting sentiments of his fans who called his film L2: Empuraan a “propaganda” and an anti-Hindu film. He said that he “regrets the pain caused” to his fans with certain portions of the film.

IPL 2025: Who is Aniket Verma, SRH’s newest star who loves hitting sixes for fun

Aniket Verma has turned heads in IPL 2025, and it’s not luck by chance. SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) newest star made bowlers suffer in his three outings this season, with his best coming against the Delhi Capitals in the just-concluded game in Vizag on Sunday. Coming in at a time when the chips were down, Aniket got a lifeline in the sixth over when Abishek Porel dropped him, later making the most of this chance and slamming bowlers to all parts of the ground.