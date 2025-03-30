A newly proposed California ballot measure is making headlines not just for its content but for its provocative name. The "Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act," submitted by retired litigator Paul Eisner, aims to stop health insurance companies from refusing or delaying medical treatment recommended by doctors.

The initiative, filed with the state Attorney General’s office, would make it illegal for anyone other than a licensed physician to deny, delay, or alter a patient’s access to medical procedures or medications.

Eisner, who still holds an active law licence, said the proposal was inspired by his own experience battling cancer and fighting his insurance provider for care.

“People are tired of carriers, of insurance companies denying them health care,” Eisner told CBS 8.

Under the proposed law, patients would have the right to sue insurers and could be awarded legal fees and up to three times the amount in damages if they win.

The measure’s name has attracted criticism. Luigi Mangione is the 26-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. Bullet casings found at the scene were reportedly engraved with the words “delay” and “deny”, terms taken from the book Delay, Deny, Defend, which criticises the insurance industry's handling of claims.

Eisner defended his naming choice, saying, “For a very simple reason: it is getting the attention it needs, because sometimes things require publicity.”

The decision, however, has been condemned by health industry groups. The California Association of Health Plans, representing insurers across the state, said, “The lawyer behind this measure is trying to use a murder and act of terrorism to market his political agenda. It is a repugnant action by anyone, but especially someone sworn to uphold the Constitution and law.”

Eisner insisted he does not condone Mangione’s alleged actions. “I agree with what he was arguing, but I don't support his method. What I am doing is the right way to do it,” he said.

The public comment period for the initiative ends on 25 April. The Attorney General's office will then issue an official title and summary, which may exclude Mangione’s name. To qualify for the November 2026 ballot, the measure must receive over 546,000 valid signatures from registered California voters.

