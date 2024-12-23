New York, United States

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Monday (December 23) pleaded not guilty to the 11-count indictment, including three counts of murder in New York, Manhattan.

When asked how he pleaded to the charges, which include murder as an act of terrorism, Mangione, 26, said "not guilty."

If found guilty at the end of the trial, Mangione faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Mangione is also facing a separate four-count federal criminal complaint, which accuses him of stalking and murdering Thompson. These federal charges could make him eligible for the death penalty if the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan decides to pursue it. Both the federal and state cases will proceed simultaneously.

At the federal court hearing, Mangione’s lead lawyer, Friedman Agnifilo, pointed out the inconsistencies between the two sets of charges, Reuters reported.

This was Mangione's second court appearance in New York.

He was transferred from Pennsylvania to New York last Thursday after choosing not to contest extradition. Authorities transported him via plane and helicopter.

According to Reuters, protesters gathered outside the courthouse in support of Mangione. One held a sign reading "Deny, Defend, Depose," the same phrase reportedly found etched on shell casings at the crime scene.

Thompson's murder brought forth the deep anger of the public at the US healthcare system and insurance companies. On social media, some users showed support for Mangione, with a few even calling him a "hero." Crowdfunding campaigns launched by his supporters have raised over $90,000 for his legal defence, as reported by The Independent.

Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania on 9 December following a tip-off from staff at a McDonald’s restaurant. This came several days after he allegedly shot Thompson on 4 December outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

(With inputs from agencies)