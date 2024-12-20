New York

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the December 4 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared in a Manhattan federal court Thursday (Dec 20), facing charges that include murder, stalking, and firearms offences. The 26-year-old was extradited from Pennsylvania earlier in the day after being arrested at a McDonald's restaurant last week.

Advertisment

Legal proceedings and charges

As per the US Department of Justice, Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, faces federal charges that could lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

This comes alongside separate New York state charges, including second-degree murder classified as "an act of terrorism."

Advertisment

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione's attorney, called the simultaneous federal and state charges "highly unusual."

According to a CNN report, she also noted that her team is not seeking bail at this time.

Also read | Luigi Mangione, suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder, agrees to return to New York for trial

Advertisment

The Department of Justice alleges that Mangione meticulously planned the attack, checking into a Manhattan hostel under false identification and conducting reconnaissance near the victim's hotel and conference venue.

Authorities claim Mangione tracked Thompson, approached him, and fired multiple shots using a silencer-equipped pistol before fleeing on a bicycle.

Why did Luigi Mangione kill the CEO?

Law enforcement has speculated that Mangione's actions were motivated by grievances linked to the US healthcare system, exacerbated by a back injury that profoundly affected his life.

However, there is no evidence to suggest Mangione was directly associated with UnitedHealthcare as a client.

During his arrest, authorities discovered a three-page handwritten critique of the health care system and a notebook with an entry describing the target as "insurance" because it "checks every box." Additionally, reports suggest that the casings of the bullets used in the attack were inscribed with the phrases "depose, deny, delay".

Watch | Luigi Mangione: Who Is The Man Accused Of Killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO?

Internet's favourite CEO killer

Mangione's alleged actions have drawn national attention, stirring public discourse about the state of the US healthcare system. Supporters outside the courthouse were even seen carrying signs such as "Health over wealth," in his support.

Social media platforms have also been flooded with criticism of the US healthcare system, with many lionising Mangione as a symbol of frustration against costly and opaque medical practices.

Also read | Luigi Mangione, suspect in Brian Thompson's shooting, charged with CEO's murder, terrorism

Mangione's high-profile extradition

Mangione's transfer from Pennsylvania to New York happened on December 19 and was broadcast live on television. Escorted by police vehicles and tactical officers, Mangione was transported by a New York Police Department (NYPD) helicopter, with New York Mayor Eric Adams personally overseeing the operation.

Adams condemned the act as terrorism, vowing that such violence "will not be tolerated" in New York City.

Acting US Attorney Edward Kim reinforced this sentiment, calling the killing a "grossly misguided attempt to broadcast Mangione's views across the country".

(With inputs from agencies)