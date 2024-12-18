New York, United States

US prosecutors on Tuesday (Dec 17) charged Luigi Mangione in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and "an act of terrorism."

Thompson was gunned down on a Manhattan street on December 4 in a case that triggered widespread outrage and a nationwide manhunt. Authorities apprehended 26-year-old Mangione last week at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, where he remains in custody while contesting extradition to New York.

Charges and allegations against the 'CEO killer'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced that Mangione faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, "including one count of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism"—and several weapons charges related to his use of a 3D-printed firearm.

Bragg explained the terrorism charge, stating, "In its most basic terms, this was a killing that was intended to evoke terror and we've seen that reaction," adding that it "was not an ordinary killing."

The maximum penalty for the charges is life imprisonment without parole.

According to prosecutors, Mangione used a 3D-printed nine-millimetre "ghost gun" equipped with a suppressor to shoot the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

"We allege he... took out a nine-millimetre 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a 3D-printed suppressor and shot (Thompson) once in the back and once in the leg," said the Manhattan District Attorney.

Bragg highlighted the growing concern over untraceable ghost guns, noting that "last year, over 80 ghost guns and ghost gun parts were recovered in Manhattan alone."

"Evolving technology will only make this problem worse," he said.

Targeted attack with a motive

Authorities allege that Mangione travelled to New York on November 24 with the explicit intent to kill Thompson. On December 4, he allegedly waited "for nearly an hour" outside Thompson's hotel before committing the crime.

Police say that a "life-altering" back injury could be the potential motive behind the murder, though there is no evidence that Mangione was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare.

A handwritten three-page manifesto criticising the US healthcare system was found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

"This was a frightening, well planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," noted Bragg.