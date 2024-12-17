Washington

When Britney Spears released 'Criminal' in 2011, she probably had no clue that her song would become an anthem by Generation Z to glamourise a murder suspect.

Advertisment

It was December 4. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead in broad daylight in Manhattan. Police found a few bullets at the crime scene. The casings of the bullets had carved "deny, delay, depose" on them. What does that mean? Well so far, it's been suspected that the murderer was utterly displeased by the insurance companies of the United States. The "deny, delay" is allegedly an approach followed by people working in the medical insurance industry when an insured makes a claim.

After a series of searching clues and following CCTVs, police arrested a man named Luigi Mangione on December 9 from a McDonald's outlet in Pennsylvania. The 26-year-old had fake IDs and a gun similar to the one used to shoot Thompson. The authorities labelled him a "person of interest" in the case.

Watch | Top Russian General Killed In Moscow Blast

Advertisment

Well, it looked like he indeed became a "person of interest" for the people on the internet. Within hours of arrest, his Instagram and X accounts were discovered. As soon as people found his photographs on them, some brooding, others shirtless, he started being called "too handsome to be guilty". His followers flew from a few hundred to tens of thousands and by the day passed, #LuigiMangioneFanClub and #FreeLuigi started trending.

Internet's Misunderstood Hero

Advertisment

The Gen Z influencers on Instagram started posting reels and edits with dramatic slow-motion effects and with Britney's iconic song 'Criminal'. Their captions were somewhat like, "How can someone this fine do anything wrong?" Some of the internet creators even posted reels of "outfits inspired by Luigi Mangione" and "What would I wear if I go on a date with Luigi Mangione". Yes, you read it right. They are talking about a suspect in the murder of a father of two and a husband.

This forces us to think, what's wrong with this generation? Are we really glamourising and fantasising about a suspected criminal?

The 'Pretty Privilege'?

Mangione's meteoric rise can be considered a real example of "pretty privilege". People who fall under the beauty standards of society and are easy on the eyes, often get spared criticism. Mangione's attractiveness overshadowed the allegations against him.

Where's the line between content and ethics?

What does this also show about today's era of the internet? The internet and Gen Z hold the power to even turn a criminal into a celebrity. This means if you are good-looking enough, people might forget that you may "possibly be connected to a murder".

This isn't new. 'Bad boys', gangsters and morally grey men have often been fantasised and romanticised in Hollywood and modern cinema. And the internet has now turned this into an art. These social media platforms prioritise engagement over ethics. This generation loves a scandal wrapped in six-packs.

The modern Robin Hood?

Another aspect that Mangione is being termed as a "hero" and, in a bizarre saga, modern-day Robin Hood, is that his alleged act was prompted by the flawed government system. He was allegedly fed up with the healthcare and insurance companies. Hence, he is even being called "Healthcare’s Avenger” on the internet.

Also read | Luigi Mangione's doppelganger skater guy goes viral, says it's 'kinda funny'

But let's be clear, Mangione has not been charged yet. However, police have found his fingerprints at the site of the crime and even some notes in his bag that revealed he initially considered bombing to kill Thompson. But he dropped the idea to "save the innocent people around" and opted for the gun. This is also an aspect that impressed Gen Z over the internet.

Pause and think

The whole internet thing could be laughed at for being fantasising but it's also disturbing. It's dangerous how the internet holds the power to rewrite the narrative. How Gen Z can turn a serious matter into entertainment.

This is high time to ask ourselves, are we consuming the content or the content is consuming us? Because in a generation where looks can overshadow grave allegations, the line couldn't be thinner.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.