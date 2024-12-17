Washington DC, United States

In a weird coincidence, a skateboarder went viral because he appeared strikingly similar to the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Luigi Mangione.

Advertisment

Days back, Guy Azulay took to his social media and posted one of his skateboarding tricks. The man's comment section was subsequently flooded with comments like “Welcome back Luigi” and more as the users on Instagram continued pointing out the visibly striking similarities between him and Mangione.

Here's how the skater guy reacted to the post

In an interaction with TMZ Sports, the viral skater guy said that he is taking this in good faith and is not allowing his new fame on the internet to get to his head.

Advertisment

Also Read: UnitedHealthcare CEO murder: Fingerprints from crime scene match Mangione's, say police

He said that the coincidence was a “bit weird” and “kinda funny,” and added, “Like, I don't know, of all things to blow up, it's just because I look like someone else. But, not too mad at it, I guess.”

Advertisment

“I don’t see harm coming from it," said the skater guy. Azulay said that he is not interested in capitalising on the unexpected popularity he is receiving on the internet.

As per the tabloid, Azulay had already signed deals with companies like Carhartt, WKND, Pepper Griptape and New Balance before becoming popular on social media.

Azulay is also a member of the band Tankerlow. He gained popularity as a doppelganger of Luigi Mangione at a time when two high-profile documentaries were announced on the suspected killer.

Luigi Mangione documentaries announced

Considering the obsession over Luigi in the US, two-time Emmy nominee Stephen Robert Morse has announced that he is making a documentary on the Ivy League graduate-turned-murder suspect who has an “anti-corporatist” agenda.

"This case is complex and raises important questions about vigilantism, the devastating cost of a privatized healthcare system and the inevitability of violence when peaceful change is seen as impossible,” explained Morse, while speaking to Variety.

Watch: Luigi Mangione: Who Is The Man Accused Of Killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO?

“My goal is to present a balanced exploration of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination, showing all sides of the story while respecting the profound loss of life and its impact on everyone involved," he said.

“Every story is multidimensional, and I believe in treating all participants with kindness and fairness. This approach has always been central to my projects," Morse added.

The same day when the project was announced by Morse, the outlet said that another documentary was being created by Anonymous Content and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Prods on the same subject.

(With inputs from agencies)