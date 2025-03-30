Six people lost their lives and five were wounded after a huge hollow tree got uprooted and fell on vehicles following a landslide near Gurudwara Manikarn Sahib in Himachal's Kullu district on Sunday (Mar 30).

The incident occurred when trees on the mountain opposite the gurudwara were uprooted after a storm and landslide.

"Six people died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari," Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, said.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said that three victims were identified, out of which two were locals and four were visitors.

"Two people were locals, and four were from outside. A few others have also been affected by the incident. Near the Manikaran Gurudwara, a tree was uprooted. Dead bodies are being brought to the district hospital. Four injured have been brought to the district hospital. Police administration is present at the site," he said.

The wounded were rushed to the Jari Hospital for treatment, said officials.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu expresses grief

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident, said an official statement released by the Himachal CMO.

The Chief Minister ordered the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims of the incident and their families.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the wounded were given the best medical treatment.

The CM, expressed his condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He further wished speedy recovery to the ones injured and assured the people that the state government stood firmly with the affected people in the hour of grief.

(With inputs from agencies)