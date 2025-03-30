A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga in the early morning hours of Monday (Mar 31) local time, according to the US Geological Survey. Following the tremors, a tsunami warning was issued in the region, which was later lifted for the Pacific island nation.

According to the USGS, the shallow quake hit about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of the main island of the Pacific country. The warnings have also been issued for the island nation of Niue.

Tsunami warning lifted

According to local media Talanoa o Tonga, tsunami sirens were heard shortly after the quake, which occurred at 1:18 am, urging residents to move inland. There were no initial reports of damage.

The Tonga national disaster agency issued a warning, urging residents to stay away from beaches and shorelines.

“People living on the low lying coast areas please move to higher grounds or further in land,” said Tonga National Disaster Risk Management Office.

The local media report added that people in the Ha’apai island group had calmly moved to higher ground.

Following the initial warnings of a tsunami, the US tsunami warning system said, “The tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed.”

Earlier, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, “Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Niue... and Tonga.”

However, the Tonga Meteorological Services told residents to evacuate inland regions and move to high ground, three-storey solid buildings or tsunami evacuation sites.

“Mariners out at sea are advised to move to deep water away from reefs or coasts and remain there until it is safe,” it said on Facebook.

Tonga, a country in Polynesia located over 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off of Australia’s east coast, consists of 171 islands and has a population of about 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu.

Earthquakes are common in Tonga, which lies close to the seismic Ring of Fire, an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Thailand-Myanmar earthquake

On Friday (Mar 28), a massive quake of 7.7 hit Myanmar and Thailand, resulting in major devastation and killing over 1,700 people. The USGS has suggested that the death toll could climb up to 10,000 with losses exceeding the country’s annual economic output.

(With inputs from agencies)