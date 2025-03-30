The death toll continued to soar from a massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday (Mar 28). In Bangkok, the city authorities said that the toll rose to 17 on Sunday. Meanwhile, more than 1,600 people reported to have lost their lives in Myanmar. Notably, an estimation by the US Geological Service predictive's modelling suggests that Myanmar's death toll could top 10,000 and losses could exceed the country's annual economic output.

A woman reacts while waiting for news of missing loved ones at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 30, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Rescue efforts intensify in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority said 32 people were injured and 83 still unaccounted for, most from the site of a 30-storey tower block under construction that collapsed when the magnitude 7.7 quake struck.

Search operations, on the other hand, have intensified by rescue workers and K-9 units at the collapsed construction site, as the critical 72-hour time window to find any survivors encroached.

K-9 units search for missing persons at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 30, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Aftershocks rattle Myanmar

Meanwhile, residents on Sunday were desperate to reach safe spots as they scrambled through collapsed buildings when aftershocks rattled the devastated city of Mandalay.

The initial 7.7-magnitude quake struck near the central Myanmar city of Mandalay early Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

Rescue workers try to retrieve the body of a victim trapped in the rubble of a damaged temple in Mandalay on March 30, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

The tremors collapsed buildings, downed bridges and buckled roads, and disrupted communications lines. Videos and photos from ground zero showed mass destruction can be seen in the city of more than 1.7 million people.

In an appeal, Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing called for international aid on Friday, indicating the severity of the calamity. Previous military governments have shunned foreign assistance, even after major natural disasters. According to state-run media, he asked "all military and civilian hospitals, as well as healthcare workers" to "work together in a coordinated and efficient manner".

(With inputs from agencies)