Top 10 world news: Trump sends tariffs letter to six countries; Pope to hold Russia-Ukraine peace talks?, and more

US President Donald Trump released a new set of letters to trading nations on Wednesday (July 9) that outlined tariff rates for six nations as Washington continues to drive toward ushering in a spate of trade agreements officials have vowed. The letters, written to the leaders of economies such as the Philippines, Brunei, Algeria, Libya and Iraq, laid out the duties ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (July 9) met Pope Leo XIV at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo near Rome. As the two met amid ongoing Russian attacks, Pope offered to hold negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Vatican. The two discussed the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for a just and lasting peace.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has stepped down from her position of the chief executive after spending two years at the helm, marking the end of a high-profile chapter for the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. In a post on X, Yaccarino, 61, said, “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me.”



US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth allowed a pause in American weapons shipments to Ukraine last week, without informing the White House, CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation. The surprise move sparked internal confusion and urgent efforts within the Trump administration to manage backlash from both Congress and Ukrainian officials.

Russia fired its largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine in more than three years of war, Kyiv said Wednesday (July 9). The strikes mainly targeted areas furthest from the front line. The attack comes just after US President Donald Trump said he would increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine – reversing an earlier US policy announcement – and accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of talking "bullshit" on Ukraine.

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya is on death row in Yemen, and time is running out fast, as there's just a week to go for the execution date-July 16,2025. Samuel Jerome, an Indian national who has been residing in Yemen for more than two decades, has been leading efforts to secure the release of Nimisha Priya.

Heavy rain lashed down in Delhi and the adjoining national capital area on Wednesday (July 9), triggering waterlogging issues in several parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the national capital. It further said that moderate rainfall, along with light thunderstorms, and lightning is very likely to occur in entire Delhi and NCR areas.

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 175 passengers and crew had to return and make an emergency landing at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning as one of its engines developed a technical snag due to a bird hit. “IGO5009 Patna to Delhi reported bird hit after takeoff at 0842 IST, one dead bird in pieces was found on the runway during inspection. The same was advised to the aircraft through the Approach Control Unit,” said a statement issued by the Patna airport officials.

Marvel announced Avengers: Doomsday amid much fanfare at Comic Con in 2024. Since then, the excitement around the film has been palpable even though the film is scheduled to release in 2026. Now, a photo from the sets of the film has been leaked by an anonymous crew member on the internet, and it has led to a frenzy on social media. The image has left fans speculating about the plot details, which Marvel has kept a secret so far. The image also reveals a surprising detail about Avengers: Doomsday.

