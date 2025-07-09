/Trump tariff letters: US president sends letter to Iraq, Moldova, Libya and three other countries

US President Donald Trump released a new set of letters to trading nations on Wednesday (July 9) that outlined tariff rates for six nations as Washington continues to drive toward ushering in a spate of trade agreements officials have vowed. The letters, written to the leaders of economies such as the Philippines, Brunei, Algeria, Libya and Iraq, laid out the duties ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Like Trump's initial set of documents released on Monday (Julu 7), the levels of tariffs weren't far from the original April threats, even if some partners were given substantially lower levels this time. Whereas the president in April charged a 10 percent tariff on nearly all trading partners, he released -- then shelved -- steeper rates for several dozen economies.

Here is the list of the new tariffs:

30% on Algeria 25% on Brunei 30% on Iraq 30% on Libya 25% on Moldova 25% on the Philippines

The deadline for imposition of these higher levels had been set to be Wednesday, before Trump extended it again to August 1. Instead, countries who are subject to these threats of higher duties started getting letters enumerating US tariff rates on their goods. Trump's most recent statements were virtually identical to those released earlier in the week, and defended the tariffs as a reaction to trade relationships that have been "unfortunately, far from reciprocal."

They called on countries to produce items in different countries within the United States but not there in an effort to shun duties, threatening more to suppress further if leaders responded to the tariffs.

In addition to the tariffs on merchandise from various nations, Trump has also implemented sector-specific tariffs on steel, aluminum and cars since returning to the White House last January.

Trump announced tariffs were on their way for copper and drugs too, on Tuesday (July 8).