/IndiGo’s Delhi bound flight returns to Patna after technical snag due to bird hit

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 175 passengers and crew had to return and make an emergency landing at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning as one of its engines developed a technical snag due to a bird hit. “IGO5009 Patna to Delhi reported bird hit after takeoff at 0842 IST, one dead bird in pieces was found on the runway during inspection. The same was advised to the aircraft through the Approach Control Unit,” said a statement issued by the Patna airport officials.

“Message received from the approach control unit that the aircraft requested to come back to Patna due to vibration in one engine. Local standby was declared, and the aircraft landed safely at 0903 IST on runway 7. All passengers are safe,” the Patna airport added.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5009 operating from Patna to Delhi on 09 July 2025 turned back to Patna due to a bird strike. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

According to FlightRadar24, flight 6E 5009, an Airbus A320 (VT-IFL), took off from Patna at 8.41 am but was diverted back shortly after take-off. The flight was scheduled to land at Delhi’s IGI Airport at 10.15 am.

According to reports, the flight (6E509) had as many as 169 passengers on board and landed back safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.