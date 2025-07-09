/Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of Elon Musk’s X after two years

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has stepped down from her position of the chief executive after spending two years at the helm, marking the end of a high-profile chapter for the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. In a post on X, Yaccarino, 61, said, “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me.”

She did not mention any reason for deciding to quit the post.

Yaccarino calls tenure ‘the opportunity of a lifetime’

In the post, Yaccarino described her tenure as “the opportunity of a lifetime” and thanked Musk for entrusting her with what she called an “extraordinary mission” protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the “Everything App.”

Yaccarino, a former advertising executive and NBCUniversal veteran, joined X in June 2023 after Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X. Her hiring was viewed as a strategy to stabilise the company’s advertising business, which had witnessed chaos amid Musk’s stress on more open content moderation.

Under Yaccarino’s watch, X focused on rebuilding advertiser confidence and developing new products like Community Notes, a user-driven fact-checking feature, and X Money, a financial services initiative slated to launch soon.

‘Historic business turnaround nothing short of remarkable’

“We started with critical work to prioritise user safety—especially for children—and to restore advertiser trust,” she wrote. “The historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

In her post, she also highlighted X’s role as a global “digital town square” and thanked the entire team, partners, and users for their support. Her exit comes at a time when X is gearing up for its next chapter with xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, which is likely to be increasingly integrated into X’s future roadmap. Yaccarino did not disclose her next move but indicated she will continue to engage with the platform’s community.