/Avengers: Doomsday set photo gets leaked online, fans spot these superheroes and a surprising detail

Marvel announced Avengers: Doomsday amid much fanfare at Comic Con in 2024. Since then, the excitement around the film has been palpable even though the film is scheduled to release in 2026. Now, a photo from the sets of the film has been leaked by an anonymous crew member on the internet, and it has led to a frenzy on social media. The image has left fans speculating about the plot details, which Marvel has kept a secret so far. The image also reveals a surprising detail about Avengers: Doomsday.



Leaked set photo from Avengers: Doomsday goes viral

In the photo that has now gone viral, fans can see The Thing from Fantastic Four and US Agent from Thunderbolts* and The Falcon in the same frame and in full costume. The trio seems to be standing inside a control room or the cockpit of a spaceship.



Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays the Thing, is wearing his suit, so is Wyatt Russel, who plays the Agent. The actor can be seen examining the control panel of what could be the Fantastic Four ship that appeared in the post-credits scene of the Thunderbolts*.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a part of Shuri’s Black Panther, indicating her key involvement in the scene.At the bottom right corner of the frame, part of Black Panther’s suit and foot can be spotted.



The combination of the superheroes from various franchises of the MCU is making the wait for Avengers: Doomsday longer.



While Avengers: Doomsday will release in 2026, Marvel fans are now gearing up for the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is slated to release on July 25. Directed by Matt Shakman, First Steps boasts a promising cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss, and Joseph Quinn.