Heavy rain lashed down in Delhi and the adjoining national capital area on Wednesday (July 9), triggering waterlogging issues in several parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the national capital. It further said that moderate rainfall, along with light thunderstorms, and lightning is very likely to occur in entire Delhi and NCR areas.

The capital's maximum temperature is likely to be at 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department had predicted light to moderate rain on Wednesday (July 9) and has also issued orange alert. There is also a possibility of thunder, lightning and intermittent rain.

As per the India Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rain near Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh in the next few hours.

East-moving cloud clusters are likely to lead to moderate rain in the majority of locations, with isolated patches experiencing heavy showers over the next two hours. Light to moderate showers are already in underway in the eastern parts of Delhi, and the situation is likely to worsen. In addition, the IMD has requested that residents observe all traffic advisories given by local authorities and refrain from traveling unless it is unavoidable. Individuals must remain indoors, ensure all windows and doors are firmly shut, and find safe cover until weather conditions get better. Seeking shelter under trees during heavy rain is highly discouraged because it can put them in danger of injury.