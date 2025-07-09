/Formula 1: Red Bull sack Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful Formula 1 teams in recent years, has asked Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner to step down. Horner, who was mired in controversy last year after a text scandal broke out, has been under scrutiny for Red Bull's dipping form in the ongoing season as well. The news was confirmed by Formula 1 official X handle on Wednesday (Jul 9). The decision come shortly after British GP at Silverstone on Sunday (Jul 6) where Max Verstappen finished fifth and teammate Yuki Tsunoda could not get any points.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” said a Red Bull spokesperson in a release shared by the racing team.

“Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments thanked Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.”

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” added Mintzlaff.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

As of the role of Team Principal - Red Bull's sister entity Racing Bulls Racing Director Alan Permane will be promoted to the post.

“I feel very honoured to take on the role as Team Principal and would like to thank Oliver and Helmut [Marko, Red Bull advisor] for the trust they have shown in me," Permane added as reported in the release.

“I am looking forward to working with Peter to continue the good work that both him and Laurent have done in taking this team forward.