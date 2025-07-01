/Top 10 world news: Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ faces Senate’s longest vote in history; DOGE could probe Musk, and more

The United States Senate has entered the longest vote-a-rama in its history as lawmakers debate President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package, officially titled the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.’

The United States Senate has entered the longest vote-a-rama in its history as lawmakers debate President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package, officially titled the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.’ By Tuesday, Senators had voted on 45 separate amendments and procedural motions, breaking the previous record of 44 votes during a budget resolution debate back in 2008. The rapid-fire session, which started on Monday afternoon, ran into the early hours of Tuesday.

Ukraine will be receiving new Rheinmetall Ermine vehicles, financed by the Dutch Defence Ministry. The German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall made this announcement on June 25, after a contract was signed during the NATO Summit in The Hague.

As US President Donald Trump's US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding cuts, a study highlighted that more than 14 million of the world's most vulnerable people could die by 2030 because of Trump's cuts.

Extreme heat has gripped Europe as tens of millions of people brace for more days of dangerous temperatures. Several nations, including France, Italy, and the UK, are experiencing severe conditions as sweltering heat has brought record high temperatures. Spain and Portugal recorded their hottest June ever as the hot weather continues gripping the continent. According to the Portuguese meteorological service, the country recorded a record high temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius in June. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people are facing evacuation due to raging wildfires in the western parts of Turkey.

The United States Department of State has approved the sale of $510 million of arms to Israel on June 30. Thus paving the way for the procurement of 7,000 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) for the Israeli Defence Force (IDF). This includes 3,845 KMU-558B/B kits for BLU-109 bombs and 3,280 KMU-572 F/B kits for MK 82 bombs, along with logistics and technical support services.

A man, now 92, has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 75-year-old widow in the 1960s, in what appears to be the UK’s longest-running cold case ever solved. The court told the man that he will die in prison. Ryland Headley was 34 when he forced open a window at the home of Louisa Dunne, 75, in the Easton area of Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her. Nearly six decades later, Headley was finally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years after a jury at Bristol Crown Court found him guilty of both charges on Monday afternoon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be meeting US President Donald Trump and other administration officials next week, according to US officials. This comes as the White House pushes Israel and Hamas for a hostage and ceasefire deal.





Amazon’s Heads of State stars John Cena as Will Derringer, a former action movie star turned President of the United States, who must put aside his rivalry with Idris Elba’s Sam Clarke, a former commando turned Prime Minister of the UK, after they both become targets of assassins. Priyanka Chopra takes on the role of Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent who comes to their aid. Despite its strong cast and solid action set pieces, the film never fully embraces its absurd premise, which ultimately holds it back.