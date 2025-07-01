/Vote on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ underway: ‘Vote-a-rama’ becomes longest in Senate history - What is Vote-a-rama? | Explained

The United States Senate has entered the longest vote-a-rama in its history as lawmakers debate President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package, officially titled the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.’ By Tuesday, Senators had voted on 45 separate amendments and procedural motions, breaking the previous record of 44 votes during a budget resolution debate back in 2008. The rapid-fire session, which started on Monday afternoon, ran into the early hours of Tuesday.

Trump open to deadline shift

Speaking to reporters, Trump acknowledged that passing the bill before Friday’s Independence Day holiday may be unrealistic. “I’d love to do July 4, but I think it’s very hard to do July 4. I would say maybe July 4, or somewhere around there,” he said. He also attempted to reassure lawmakers worried about deep cuts, adding, “We won’t go too crazy” with spending reductions.

What is a vote-a-rama?

The vote-a-rama process allows senators to introduce and vote on an unlimited number of amendments to budget or reconciliation bills in rapid succession. It’s a rare and chaotic tradition made possible under the Congressional Budget Act of 1974 and often used to bypass the usual 60-vote threshold needed to pass most legislation.

This year’s vote-a-rama began on Monday and was still going strong past midnight. “Hopefully, on the home stretch and then we’ll see where the votes are,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters.

What’s inside Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ bill?

The legislation spans 940 pages and carries a price tag of $3.3 trillion, nearly $800 billion more than the House’s earlier version. According to a Congressional Budget Office analysis, it includes:

• Permanent extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts

• Increased funding for the military and border security

• Major Medicaid reductions

• A ban on federal funding for nearly 30 gender-transition medical procedures