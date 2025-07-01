President Donald Trump has suggested that immigration authorities could be directed to investigate Elon Musk after the billionaire renewed his criticism of the administration’s flagship tax-and-spending package, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, now before the Senate.

Asked by reporters outside the White House whether Musk, a naturalised US citizen born in South Africa, might be deported for attacking the bill, Trump replied, “I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look.”

Threat to unleash the ‘DOGE’ agency

The president went further, saying the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the quasi-agency once overseen by Musk, might be tasked with scrutinising the Tesla and SpaceX chief.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” Trump said. “DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.” He then mocked electric vehicles, “Who wants an electric car? I don’t want an electric car. There’s one problem with it, it explodes.”

Musk backs Republican critic of the bill

The clash follows Musk’s public promise to donate to Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, one of the few Republicans opposing the $3-trillion bill. When an X (formerly Twitter) user asked who would support Massie’s 2026 re-election, Musk replied simply: “Me.”

Musk also warned that he would help launch a third force, the “America Party,” if the legislation passes. He accused lawmakers of hypocrisy, writing that those who campaigned on fiscal restraint but backed the bill “should hang their head in shame … and they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Trump hits back over subsidies

Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed Musk has received more state support than “any human being in history” and hinted that federal aid to Tesla and SpaceX could be reviewed. “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” he wrote, adding that without subsidies Musk “would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”