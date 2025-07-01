/Who is Tanvi Sharma 16 year old Indian shuttler now world no 1

India's 16-year-old badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma made the country proud, as she was announced the new world number 1 junior women's singles player on Tuesday (July 1). The official X account of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) tweeted, "At a mere 16 years old, Teen Titan Tanvi Sharma is the new World No. 1 Junior Women's Single Player. What a great couple of weeks it has been for Tanvi! #Badminton #TanviSharma #TeenTitan #IndiaRising #IndianSports."



In the women's singles at the just-concluded US Open, 16-year-old Tanvi stunned everyone with a solid display of badminton throughout the tournament. She beat players ranked world No. 23, 40, 50, and 58 to make it to the final. In the final, she fell to top seed USA's Beiwen Zhang in a thrilling encounter (21-11, 16-21, 21-10). Tanvi scripted history by becoming the youngest Indian to be in a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour final.



“It was a good tournament for me. I didn't expect that I would play in the finals. Since my initial round was 32, the first round itself proved to be a tough match. I just expected to give my best. Whatever I was doing, I wanted to play well. I managed to win,” she was quoted saying to news agency ANI.



She also talked about her previous games, in which she defeated Vietnam's T L Nguyen (21-19, 21-9) in the Round of 32, Thailand's Opatniputh Pitchamon (21-18, 21-16) in the Round of 16, and Malaysia's L. Karupathevan (21-13, 21-16) in the quarterfinals.



"First round with the Vietnamese girl. She was very experienced. I was with Opatniputh Pitchamon in the second round. She was a world junior champion. She was also very experienced. I won. In the quarterfinals, I was with a Malaysian girl. She was also very good. I played my best and I won," she said.



Tanvi rated the first two rounds as the most difficult for her. "I think the most difficult match was the first (Round of 32) and second round (Round of 16). I thought both were difficult because both were top-class players. I gained a good experience by playing here. I just want to win this experience. I want to play like this in the next tournaments," she added.