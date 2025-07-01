/Man, now 92, jailed for rape and murder of elderly woman in 1967 in one of the oldest cold cases solved

A man, now 92, has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 75-year-old widow in the 1960s, in what appears to be the UK’s longest-running cold case ever solved. The court told the man that he will die in prison. Ryland Headley was 34 when he forced open a window at the home of Louisa Dunne, 75, in the Easton area of Bristol in June 1967 before attacking her. Nearly six decades later, Headley was finally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years after a jury at Bristol Crown Court found him guilty of both charges on Monday afternoon.

Dunne’s grandaughter told the sentencing hearing on Tuesday how Headley’s evasion from justice had a devastating effect on her family, including her mother and aunt.

Mary Dainton, who was a 20-year-old student when her grandmother was murdered, told the court, “I don’t think my mother ever recovered from it. The anxiety caused by her mother’s brutal rape and murder clouded the rest of her life. The fact the offender wasn’t caught caused my mother to become and remain very ill.”

Headley was sentenced on Tuesday.

‘Offences show complete disregard for human life and dignity’

Justice Sweeting told Headley, “You broke into her home, you sexually assaulted her and in doing so, you caused her death. You may not have intended to kill, but you planned to rape her, and you brutally attacked her. When you did so, you met her screams and struggles in a force sufficient to kill.”

“The nature of these offences demonstrates a complete disregard for human life and dignity. Mrs Dunne was vulnerable, she was a small elderly woman living alone. You treated her as a means to an end. The violation of her home, her body and ultimately her life was a pitiless and cruel act by a depraved man.”

‘You will never be released, you will die in prison’

“You violated the sanctity and safety of Mrs Dunne’s home where she had every right to feel secure. She must have experienced considerable pain and fear before her death,” he added.

“You will never be released, you will die in prison,” the judge told Headley while passing the sentence.

Dunne, a mother-of-two, was found dead by neighbours in the front room of her terraced home in Britannia Road on the morning of 28 June 1967.

A pathologist determined that she died from asphyxia due to strangulation and pressure on her mouth, probably from a hand being held over it.

Cops took palm prints of 19,000 men and boys to find a match

A huge investigation was launched, and the Bristol Constabulary, as it was then known, took the palm prints of 19,000 men and boys in a bid to find a match to one left on an upstairs window.

But the case remained unsolved for more than 50 years. Then Avon and Somerset Police detectives sent evidence from the original investigation for DNA testing for the first time, and the semen recovered from a blue skirt worn by Mrs Dunne matched former railway worker Headley’s DNA.

When his left palm print was finally taken, in November 2024, it matched the print left at the scene.

After the crime, Headley had moved his family to Ipswich, where he was jailed for raping two elderly women after forcing open windows at their homes in October 1977.