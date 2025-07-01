/'Silent move & silent watch': Ukraine becomes first country to receive 20 new Rheinmetall Ermine vehicles - Why they're so special?

Ukraine will be receiving new Rheinmetall Ermine vehicles, financed by the Dutch Defence Ministry. The German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall made this announcement on June 25, after a contract was signed during the NATO Summit in The Hague.

Ukraine will become the first country in the world to receive the Ermine. Moreover, it will be the first order for the new-generation tactical platform.

Rheinmetall Defence Nederland has been manufacturing the Ermine, and is designed primarily for front-line evacuation missions.

What can they do?

The ermines can be described as light buggies that provide fast, maneuverable transport for wounded personnel in combat zones.

The Ermine is a "lightweight tactical system that combines the robustness of a diesel unit with many advantages of an electric drive," according to Rheinmetall.

With a modular system, it comes in four configurations, 4x4 quad, 4x4/6x6 buggy, or Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV). The Ermine holds a diesel engine, with an electric motor. It further helps in "Silent Move & Silent Watch", as this is how Rheinmetall describes it.

Moreover, it has a range of up to 1,200 kilometres, and can carry up to a tonne. "The electrical powertrain makes the Ermine almost silent. It is capable of driving up to 50 km silently through heavy terrain and up to 100 km on the road," the company said.

"The system offers its users significant tactical advantages in avoiding enemy reconnaissance," it added.

Additionally, the electrical engine can even provide charging points for soldiers out in the field. Ukraine will start receiving it from the beginning of 2026.