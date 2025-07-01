/Europe heatwave: Spain, Portugal record hottest June ever, wildfires rage in Turkey

Extreme heat has gripped Europe as tens of millions of people brace for more days of dangerous temperatures. Several nations, including France, Italy, and the UK, are experiencing severe conditions as sweltering heat has brought record high temperatures. Spain and Portugal recorded their hottest June ever as the hot weather continues gripping the continent. According to the Portuguese meteorological service, the country recorded a record high temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius in June. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people are facing evacuation due to raging wildfires in the western parts of Turkey.

A red alert has been issued for Paris, as the authorities warn of a heatwave of “scorching magnitude” that affects large parts of the country on Tuesday (Jul 1). The agency has warned of mercury hitting as high as 38 degrees Celsius and might peak at 42 degrees Celsius in several parts of Central France. The top of the Eiffel Tower is expected to remain closed through Wednesday due to the heat.

Italy’s health ministry has put 17 cities on the highest-level heat alert on Tuesday (Jul 1) due to severe weather conditions. While authorities in Spain have also issued a warning for high temperatures, heavy storms and wildfires across the country.

The Britain authorities have issued the second-highest alert in large parts of England through Wednesday morning as the country records its second heat wave of the year. A heat alert has also been issued in western and southern Germany, including cities like Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

The high temperatures and dry conditions have led to wildfires across several parts of Europe. More than 50,000 people have been evacuated in five districts of Turkey due to wildfires. One person was hospitalised, while 79 others were treated for minor injuries due to the blaze, according to the emergency service.