Top 10 world news: Trump not to testify, AstraZeneca works against UK variant, and more

Donald Trump rejects invite to testify at impeachment trial after Capitol riot

The former US President Donald Trump's lawyers have declined a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial, which is scheduled in the US Senate next week.

Oxford confirms COVID-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca works against UK variant

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the variant first identified in Kent, southern England, as previously circulating strains, the university said on Friday.

Free country from 'thieves': Navalny urges Russians to overcome their fear

Legal pressure has been mounting on the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner and his allies since he returned in mid-January to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack with the nerve agent Novichok.

Exiled Uighurs in Turkey fear sellout to China in exchange for vaccine

Turkey has been accused of agreeing to hand over Uighur Muslims to China in exchange for access to its COVID-19 vaccines.

Senate approves budget bill for Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief aid; Harris casts tiebreaking vote

The Senate has passed a budget resolution on Friday which has lent a step forward for the much-awaited $1.09 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the US.

'Pakistan being destroyed': SC Justice rues over sorry state of democracy

The judge has lashed out at the government over the state of democracy, media freedom and governance while hearing on a matter related to local government election in the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump writes 'who cares' as he resigns from Screen Actors Guild

Former US President Donald Trump has resigned from SAG-AFTRA after facing expulsion notice from the actor's guild for inciting the Capitol riots on January 6.

New Zealand to resume refugee intake with 35 arriving in February

'With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country,' officials said.

Warring factions welcome Biden peace push in Yemen

The grinding six-year war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, triggering what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Denmark moves forward on North Sea 'energy island'

Denmark has approved plans to build an artificial island in the North Sea that could generate wind power for at least three million households, a government spokesman said Friday.