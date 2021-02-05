Free country from 'thieves': Alexei Navalny urges Russians from jail to overcome their fear  

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in a note from jail, urged Russians to 'free' the country from a 'bunch of thieves'.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Navalny, 44, said, "iron doors slammed behind my back with a deafening sound, but I feel like a free man. Because I feel confident, I'm right. Thanks to your support. Thanks to my family's support."



When the sentence of Alexei Navalny was being read, Navalny made a heart sign with his hands and smiled at his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, 44, from behind the glass panel of his holding cell in the court. Navalny asked Yulia, who was crying during the verdict, to don’t be sad as everything will be fine.



Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny Friday went on trial on charges of defaming a World War II veteran -- close on the heels of him being handed a nearly three-year prison term.

Legal pressure has been mounting on the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner and his allies since he returned in mid-January to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning attack with the nerve agent Novichok.

He was ordered by a Moscow court this week to serve two years and eight months in prison for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence on embezzlement charges he says were politically motivated.

Kremlin has said the arrests of thousands of protesters is a due response to the unsanctioned rallies.

