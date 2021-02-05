Russians share selfies in red to support Navalny's wife

Social media is abuzz with posting of several selfies of people wearing red colour clothes to show support for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife.

Now, these selfies have become a symbol of support. The support in this unique way began pouring after Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, donned a red jumper in Moscow court when her husband was handed the verdict earlier this week.

When the sentence of Alexei Navalny was being read, Navalny made a heart sign with his hands and smiled at Yulia, 44, from behind the glass panel of his holding cell in the court. Navalny asked Yulia, who was crying during the verdict, to don’t be sad as everything will be fine.

Katya Fedorova, a fashion journalist and brand consultant, started the hashtag in an Instagram post by wearing a red top, which gained over 19,200 likes. On the post, Fedorova asked others to use Navalny's words to his wife in a hashtag and share to show support. Fedorova said, “I invite all those who care to post selfies wearing red, so Yulia and everyone else can follow the hashtag and see that we are many and we are not indifferent.”

It has resulted into a movement of sorts as the posts with hashtag #do not be sad all will be well are trending on social media.

Underneath Fedorova’s post, Yulia responded by commenting in Russian: 'Thank you!'

The development is unfolding as Navalny, in a note from jail, urged Russians to 'free' the country from a 'bunch of thieves'. Meanwhile, Kremlin has said the arrests of thousands of protesters is a due response to the unsanctioned rallies.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Navalny, 44, said, "iron doors slammed behind my back with a deafening sound, but I feel like a free man. Because I feel confident, I'm right. Thanks to your support. Thanks to my family's support."